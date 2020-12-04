Dev reveals that Demon’s Souls was full of rubber ducks

When we think of the countless games from From Software, we remember the difficulty, the unforgivable bosses and the scary-looking enemies we encountered along the way. Only apparently the developers of Demon’s Souls have cuter memories of the game.

The employee Collin Harris of Bluepoint Games, the company in charge of this remake, revealed a somewhat unusual fact: there were models of rubber ducks in the whole game. It was not something to make the game more likable, but to test various visual and sound effects.

Harris admitted that he originally found the duck in a folder of random models that his friend Alex had created while interning at the company. Soon, he realized that the shape and size were perfect for the tests they would need to perform.

during demon's souls' development, we used a rubber duck to test various tech / fx with. obviously, things quickly got out of hand. #demonssouls #gameart #gamedev pic.twitter.com/4Kg4JDtr80 — Collin Harris 🔜 ⚰ (@hollincarris) December 2, 2020

In this way, they started to serve as an aid to everything that needed to be done. The best thing is that they were not just small ducks, since there were some giants in the scenery, as we can see in the video shared by Harris on his Twitter.

Of course, as they got closer to launching on PS5, the ducklings had to be deleted from the game. After all, it would be strange (though wonderful) for a player to encounter a yellow rubber duck in a world as devoid of life as Demon’s Souls.

Still, Harris admits that there was some concern that the popularity of the ducks among members of the development team caused an Easter egg hidden by one of them.

The good news is that each member of Bluepoint Games received a 3D printed version of the yellow duckling as a gift. Courtesy of Collin Harris himself when the game was ready.

And you, do you think a cute duckling would be a fun easter egg to find between one death and another in Demon’s Souls?



