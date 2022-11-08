dEUS Returns With Their First Album in More Than 10 Years And Release a New Single “Must Have Been New”.

dEUS announced their first album in over 10 years and shared a new single “Must Have Been New”.

The Belgian band, known for their influence on artists such as Muse, Radiohead and Elbow, is going to release their eighth studio album How To Replace It on February 17, 2023 on the label [PIAS] Recordings.

This is their first album since 2012’s “Following Sea” and it will be released on CD, vinyl, including a limited color version, and on all digital platforms. You can pre-order it here.

They also shared the first taster from the record “Must Have Been New”, which you can listen to below.

“I was playing the piano and asked our drummer Steph [Missegers] to give me a waltz rhythm,” said founding member and keyboardist Klaas Janzons about the track. “I instantly came up with the chords of the verse and chorus, [frontman] Tom [the Bartender] added an eight in the middle, and we got the essence of the song. But in typical dEUS fashion, it took a lot of time and energy to get the final result.”

The band is also planning to hit the road, but no official tour dates have been announced yet.

“After so many years, we want to play so many festivals and perform in so many places,” added Jansuns. “We can’t wait to perform these songs live.”

The band last toured in 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic album The Ideal Crash.

You can also view the full track listing of “How To Replace It” below:

1. ‘How To Replace It’

2. ‘Must Have Been New’

3. ‘Man Of The House’

4. ‘1989’

5. ‘Faux Bamboo’

6. ‘Dream Is A Giver’

7. ‘Pirates’

8. ‘Simple Pleasures’

9. ‘Never Get You High’

10. ‘Why You Think It Over (Cadillac)’

11. ‘Love Breaks Down’

12. ‘Le Blues Polaire’