Detstroke Finally Completes His Initial Killing Mission [Spoiler]

Warning! Dark Crisis #1 Spoilers Ahead

n begins with Detstroke finally fulfilling his first contract to kill his oldest enemies. The recently resurrected and bloodthirsty Slade Wilson commands an army of supervillains and plans to take full advantage of the demise of the Justice League. As can be seen from the very first issue of Dark Crisis, Deathstroke may have already killed a major DC hero (and others are likely to follow).

On the eve of Dark Crisis #1 by Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere, Deathstroke became the king of supervillains to prepare for the coming crisis so that the enemies of the District of Columbia could retain their wealth and power (even if it meant working together with the heroes to protect reality). At the same time, the events of Shadow War led to a serious change in Slade’s priorities. Accused of murdering Ras al Ghul, Slade was killed by the Demon’s Daughter Talia, who sought to avenge her father’s death. While Slade was resurrected by his followers through the supernatural Lazarus Pits, their current cursed status seems to have created a much darker Deathstroke than ever.

Now that the DC Universe is recovering from the death of the Justice League, it seems that Slade is ready to strike in the new Dark Crisis #1. Having unleashed the full might of his army on the Titan Tower, Deathstroke takes advantage of the fact that his oldest enemies will not have the support of the League. The fact is that the issue teases Slade, who kills Beast Boy in cold blood, intending to destroy the Young Titans and their legacy once and for all (just as he was originally hired to do so in his DC comics debut issue).

Defstroke first appeared in the 1980s in The New Teen Titans #2 by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. In his first encounter with the team of heroes, Slade severely wounded the Beast Boy. So the fact that he may have finally killed a werewolf hero and a beloved member of the Titans is huge. Also, it immediately raises the stakes for the rest of the “Dark Crisis” event (as if the deaths of the entire Justice League weren’t enough).

The true threat Dark Crisis has not even made itself felt to the surviving heroes of the DC universe, and everything already looks incredibly gloomy thanks to the new Deathstroke war with the Titans. When the Great Darkness rises to take over the entire multiverse, will Slade come to his senses and remember that there is a big threat that does not care who is good and who is evil? DC fans will just have to wait and see how Dark Crisis continues.