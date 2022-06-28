Detroit Lions Announce Decision regarding Team Training Camps

The Detroit Lions are giving fans a few chances to take a look at their team ahead of the 2022 season.

The franchise announced Tuesday that it will hold seven open workouts for all fans, as well as two special workouts exclusively for Lions season ticket holders at the team’s headquarters in Allen Park, Michigan.

The training session in Detroit on July 30 will be the first exclusive Lions Loyal Member training session. This was followed by four days of open training from August 1 to August 4.

All Lions training starts at exactly 8:30 (except August 5), and the gates open an hour earlier. The team says there will be a restriction on attendance, and once the gates are full, they will be closed.

For fans who can’t make it, the Lions training camp will be featured in this season’s groundbreaking documentary series “Hard Knocks,” which premieres on HBO on August 9.

After a 3-13-1 record in 2021, Dan Campbell’s team will try to take the next step in the second year of his program.