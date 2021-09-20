Detroit: Become Human developer enters Star Wars universe

Quantic Dreams, the developer of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human games, is allegedly planning to enter the Star Wars universe.

Quantic Dream, the developer of Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human and Beyond Two Souls, is frequently mentioned with the games it releases. Especially Detroit: Become Human offered different stories to people with different perspectives. There was no sound from Quantic Dreams for a long time, but the allegations made broke this silence.

Quantic Dreams allegedly developing a Star Wars game

Quantic Dreams had a 3-game deal with Sony and is said to have completed it. Now, it is claimed that the company has signed with Disney and is developing a game set in the Star Wars universe. “They ended their contract with Sony and signed a new contract with Disney,” said Gautoz, a French YouTuber, for Quantic Dreams. DualShockers’ Tom Handerson hinted at the same things as YouTuber Gautoz.

But Tom Handerson did not make a statement like Gautoz, instead, he published an image with two lightsabers in front of a character in Detroit: Become Human. Under the image, “A French YouTuber named Gautoz seems to have heard the same thing on 1.17.11. Can someone translate it?” He shared a YouTube video of Gautoz.

Twitter user BattlefrontFR complied with Handerson’s request and translated what Gautoz said. According to the French translation of BattlefrontFR, Gautoz says the company was too proud that Quantic Dreams didn’t reveal its contract with Disney, and that it signed with Disney due to the expiration of its contract with Sony.

If we look at the games that Quantic Dreams has developed so far, it is highly likely that there will be a new game set in the Star Wars universe and where we direct the story. Having such a game will delight both Star Wars and Quantic Dreams fans. Still, it’s best to wait for an official statement from the company.

What would a Star Wars game like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human look like? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.