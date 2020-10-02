Detroit: 8 Games That Become Human Lovers Will Enjoy

Detroit: Become Human, one of the most remarkable science fiction games of recent years, progressing according to our choices, met with PC players in Steam and Epic Games Store last year. We have included games like Detroit: Become Human in this content.

There are few, if any, quality science fiction games. Existing ones are productions that seriously copy each other. However, there is such a production that first appeared on PS4 in 2018 and then came to the PC in 2019, with a breathless storytelling, it was a throne in the hearts of the players: Detreoit: Become Human.

In addition, Detroit: Become Human appealed to a wide audience in our country thanks to its support for Turkish language, and it was very popular. The story of the game managed to conquer our hearts in a short time with both the characters and the gameplay of the game. In this content, we have listed some beautiful computer games for those who want to check out games like Detroit: Become Human.

PC games similar to Detroit: Become Human:

Heavy Rain

Beyond: Two Souls

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

State of Mind

L.A. Noire

Life is Strange

The Wolf Among Us

Tales from the Borderlands

Heavy Rain

Release date: 2010

Developer: Quantic Dream

Metacritic score: 78

Heavy Rain, an interactive action, drama and adventure game, was developed by Quantic Dream just like Detroit. In the game, you try to find out who the Origami Killer is by following the murders of the Origami Killer, who continues to flee from the police despite intensive investigations and investigations and only commit murder when it rains. In addition, the choices you make have a huge impact on the course of the game.

Beyond: Two Souls

Release date: 2013

Developer: Quantic Dream

Metacritic score: 76

Beyond: Two Souls was also developed by Heavy Rain and Detroit and Quantic Dream. Hollywood stars such as Willem Dafoe and Ellen Page were featured in Beyond: Two Souls, as well as famous actor and voice actor Clancy Brown in Detroit.

From the moment the main character Jodie was born, they have a bond with a mysterious being named Aiden with extraordinary powers. Your choices will guide the whole story as Jodie embarks on her journey to discover her self.

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Release date: 2005

Developer: Aspyr

Metacritic score: 61

Fahrenheit, also known as Indigo Prophecy, is a game well ahead of that period, according to a game that was released about 15 years ago, with its high-quality script, voices in the game, selected music, and the game’s multiple endings. However, although it is called “Remastered”, there is not much difference between the old version in terms of neither graphics nor gameplay, both versions of the game are almost the same.

Having a boring and monotonous life, Lucas Kane goes to a restaurant on a cold winter day. He passes out in the restaurant’s toilet and kills someone he sees there. Still unaware of what he’s doing, Lucas leaves the restaurant, hiding the body and the murder device, and tries to understand what happened to him. After this incident, two detectives named Carla and Tyler are involved in the story.

State of Mind

Release date: 2018

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Metacritic score: 69

State of Mind is an ideal game for players who cannot get enough of the atmosphere that Detroit makes in the game. The play set in Berlin in 2048 is about the conflict between Berlin and virtual reality. You progress by solving puzzles and making certain choices. So there is a lot of talk. One of the biggest shortcomings of the game is that it has no action. You play more like watching movies, but the script of the game makes up for this shortcoming.

L.A. Noire

Release date: 2011

Developer: Rockstar Games

Metacritic score: 83

If you liked controlling Connor while playing Detroit, we guess you will love this game set in Los Angeles in the 1940s and in which the main character is the inspector. The people, cultures, clothes, cars and music of the period in which the story takes place were reflected in the game very well at that time.

The most important aspect of the game is the gestures people make. L.A., where you play as LAPD Inspector Cole Phelps. When questioning people in Noire, you can tell if he is lying or not thanks to his gestures.

Life is Strange

Release date: 2015

Developer: Square Enix

Metacritic score: 83

If one of the reasons you love Detroit: Become Human is the story choices that bring the game to different ends, you will definitely love Life is Strange. Unlike Life is Strange, players are allowed to take back time to influence the past, present and future, which means the choices you can make in this game have an impact on the story.

Max, studying photography, is quiet, calm and has a helpful personality. One day he realizes that while he is in class, he has the ability to turn back time. From the moment he realizes, big changes begin to take place in Max’s life and in the Arcadia Bay where he lives.

The Wolf Among Us

Release date: 2013

Developer: Telltale Games

Metacritic score: 85

Developed by Telltale Games, The Wolf Among Us is an ideal game for those who like full detective and detective games, and also draws players into it with its comic romance atmosphere. There are many endings in The Wolf Among Us, just like in Detroit, and these endings change thanks to the decisions made by the players.

Tales from the Borderlands

Release date: 2014

Developer: Telltale Games

Metacritic score: 86

Contrary to the sad and gloomy theme that we are familiar with in Telltale games, the sincere, funny story of this game makes you smile. Tales from the Borderlans, which processes the story of different characters from the Borderlands universe, is a kind of game where you can easily understand the story of the game and have fun even if you do not know Borderlans.

Since Tales from the Borderlans is a selection-based game such as Detroit: Become Human, the options you choose in this game also affect the story of the game. Also, like other telltale games, this game has a comic romance feel.



