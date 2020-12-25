Detran-SP portal offers more than 70 online services

To better serve drivers in the state of São Paulo, the Detran-SP website underwent a major overhaul this week. The portal now offers 72 options for online services.

According to the State Department of Traffic, with the recent changes, the number of processes that can be carried out through the page has increased by 67%. Previously, users had access to only 43 procedures on the platform.

With the redesign, the new page of Detran-SP started to highlight the options most sought after by drivers. For example, at the top of the site are icons that point to services such as “CNH – Qualification”, “Vehicles”, “Infractions” and “Education”.

Users can also request the 2nd copy of the National Driver’s License (CNH) and perform the registration and vehicle transfer through the portal. Other options available are the consultation of CNH points and fines related to the vehicle.

In most services, drivers must perform a brief registration on the platform using the CPF number. Thus, they will have access to the “Meu Detran” panel to follow and monitor the digital processes.

Changes due to the pandemic

Part of the redesign of the Detran-SP portal is related to the coronavirus pandemic. With the possibility of performing various procedures through digital media, the user does not need to attend the on-site service stations.

“Digital transformations are part of the modern world and Detran-SP follows this evolution. Precisely because we are living in a period of transition, the citizen needs to be guided on how to proceed. For this reason, we made the changes that now make the processes even simpler ”, highlights Ernesto Mascellani Neto, the agency’s CEO.

To see all 72 options for online services at Detran-SP, visit the official website of the agency.



