Determined that 42% of the players in Spain are women

Clasf.es analyzes the market in a turbulent period marked by the coronavirus, which has caused the closure of video game stores.

There are more than 6 million women who play video games in Spain. This has been reflected in an analysis carried out by the classified ads website Clasf.es, which has tracked the market to determine its current state of health, a current situation dominated by the coronavirus crisis, which has also affected the industry of the video game. According to these data, 42% of the players are women.

Although the video game sector has yet to analyze the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic, which is still present and active, online consumption has exploded. However, physical sales “have been seriously affected by the closure of stores.” According to the study’s calculations, 50 million euros are lost per month. In monetary terms, earnings have fallen by 3.3% in 2019, which has also been accompanied by a decrease in the number of users, from 16.5 million to 15 million. “This means that we say that about half of the Spanish between the ages of 6 and 64 play video games.” Of these 15 million, more than 6 million correspond to the female audience.

The confinement to which Spain was subjected helped people to seek all kinds of entertainment. Video games were chosen by many players, who invested an average of more than 6.7 hours a day.

More paid jobs in esports

E-sport has become a new source of income. Esports competitions have exploded and many viewers have embraced this type of entertainment. In Spain there are already more than 250 people who are dedicated to competitive videogames as professional players. How could it be otherwise, YouTube and Twitch are the preferred platforms to view this type of encounter.

Esports invoiced 35 million euros in 2019 and attracted an audience of 2.9 million viewers. According to José María Moreno, CEO of AEVI, more than 9,000 jobs have been created in the video game sector.



