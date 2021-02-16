Detective Chinatown 3: making nearly $ 400 million

The Chinese New Year weekend was very positive for cinema in the country, which featured the debut of Detective Chinatown 3. The film had an impressive $ 397.2 million box office in three days, according to Artisan Gateway.

With that, Detective Chinatown 3 becomes the biggest opening box office in a single territory. The film surpassed the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in the U.S., which had a turnover of $ 357 million in April 2019 on the first weekend.

For Imax CEO Rich Gelfond, China’s strong performance is “an important milestone on our path to recovery at the global box office. We suspected that our fans would perform for the Chinese New Year in style, but these initial returns outweighed even our most optimistic projections. ”

Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, the pandemic continues to limit firsts. In the United States, despite the praise, Judas and the Black Messiah came in second place on their first weekend, with a box office of approximately $ 2 million. The Croods 2: A New Age led the way. DreamWorks’ animation returned to number one at the US box office on its 12th weekend.