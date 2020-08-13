Detect earthquakes with your mobile

Earth is alive, and always in constant flux. And one way that Gaea has to show us that it is she and not humans who are in charge, are earthquakes.

Earthquakes occur daily around the world, with hundreds of millions of people living in earthquake-prone regions. Early warning can help people prepare for earthquakes, but the public infrastructure to detect and alert everyone to an earthquake is expensive to build and deploy.

The Google Seismograph Network

Taking advantage of current technology, at Google “we saw the opportunity to use Android to provide people with timely and useful information about earthquakes when they search for them”, as well as being able to alert a population “a few seconds [before it happens] so that they and their loved ones get to safety if necessary. ”

The first step in his ambitious plan was to collaborate with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to “send earthquake alerts, powered by ShakeAlert, directly to devices Android in California ”.

Developed by the nation’s leading seismologists, the ShakeAlert system uses the signals from more than 700 seismometers installed statewide by the USGS, Cal OES, the University of California Berkeley, and the California Institute of Technology. And is that a few seconds of warning can make the difference to give you time to seek shelter before the earthquake happens.

An Android mobile turned into a seismograph

But each area is different, and the installation of a terrestrial network of seismometers as California has done may not be feasible in all affected areas of the world. So Google set about the next phase of their plan, using “the reach of the Android platform to help detect earthquakes.”

And although it sounds a bit strange, starting today, your Android mobile can be part of the Android earthquake alert system, anywhere in the world. This means that your smartphone can be a mini-seismometer, joining millions of other Android phones to “form the largest earthquake detection network in the world.”



