Details revealed about the Moto G Stylus 2021

Like the pen offered by Samsung in the Note series, the Moto G Stylus also offered a pen experience. In fact, this model, which is Motorola’s first phone to support pen, was also assertive on the camera side. According to the article published by Evan Blass by Voice, the details of the Moto G Stylus 2021 have emerged.

The G Stylus, which is the first phone that Motorola offered for sale with the built-in pen, showed various shortcuts on the screen when you removed the pen thanks to the Moto Note application.

What is known about the Moto G Stylus 2021

As far as the Moto G Stylus 2021 has been quoted, it will be larger than its predecessor, with a 6.81-inch, 1080 x 2400 screen (compared to the current 1080 x 2300, 6.4-inch display). In addition, the phone to be used Snapdragon 675 will be offered with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.

In next year’s G Stylus, the fingerprint reader will be slid from the back of the phone to its side. Apparently, the phone with quad camera setup will have a 16 Megapixel front camera in the upper left corner of the screen. In addition, 48 Megapixel, 8 Megapixel ultra-wide, 2 Megapixel macro and depth cameras will replace the phone on the main camera side.

It is reported that the battery, which will remain the same as the previous model, will be 4,000 mAh. The phone does not have NFC feature and can be used with Android 10 right out of the box.



