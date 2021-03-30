Details of the Witcher 3 new generation version come

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 by CD Projekt Red. When the game first came out, it made a name for itself with its performance problems and poor working on consoles. CD Projekt Red stated that with the release of the next generation consoles, it will bring a new generation version for the Witcher 3. Some time has passed and today Radek Grabowski, Public Relations Manager of CD Projekt Red, announced on his official Twitter account when the next generation version of Witcher 3 will arrive.

The Witcher 3 next-gen update arrives in the second quarter of 2021

Grabowski did not provide a clear date for the Witcher 3 next-generation version. He stated that he will come instead in the second quarter of 2021. The next generation version of the game will come for Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

You can purchase this version separately if you want. If you have purchased Witcher 3 from any platform before, you will be able to upgrade to the new generation version for free on that platform.

ICYMI, the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/h2ISyEllQq — Radek (@gamebowski) March 30, 2021

What features does the game come with to the new generation? The Witcher 3 will come to new generation consoles and PC with Ray tracing technology and faster loading times. It is stated that with these features, the game will be ready for the next generation.