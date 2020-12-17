Details of the Samsung Galaxy A72’s camera system

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G was seen with leaked photos recently. In these photos, the quad camera system of the phone also drew attention. It didn’t take long for the details of the camera system to leak either.

According to the news of the GalaxyClub website broadcasting in the Netherlands, the 64-megapixel sensor will be the main camera in the smartphone. A 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth sensor will complete the system.

The 4G version of the phone will carry the SM-A725F, while the 5G version will carry the SM-A726B model numbers. While it is stated that both versions will be sold in Europe; The 4G version is said to be sold for 450 to 500 euros, and the 5G version for 550 to 600 euros.

Samsung has not made any statements about the 4G or 5G versions of the Galaxy A72 for now. According to rumors, the 5G version of the phone has a screen with an integrated 6.7-inch fingerprint scanner.

8.1 mm. 3.5 mm thick phone. It is also known that the headphone jack will be available. It will not be a surprise to hear new details about the Samsung Galaxy A72 in the coming period.



