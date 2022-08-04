Details of the plot of the fourth season of “Sex Education” are revealed

New details of the plot of the fourth season of “Sex Education” have been revealed. The Netflix coming-of-age series, which premiered in 2019, quickly became a hit for streamers. “Sex Education” tells about the life of students and employees of Mordale High School, primarily Otis (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward student who, together with his friends Maeve (Emma McKee) and Eric (Nkuti Gatwa), starts an underground therapeutic business.

Three seasons later, Netflix is preparing for the fourth season of “Sex Education,” which will be significantly different from its predecessors due to a much smaller number of actors. Over the past few weeks, several cast members of the show have confirmed that they won’t be returning in the next installment. Ashley Bridgerton’s Simone will not return as Olivia, nor will Patricia Ellison as Ola or Tanya Reynolds as Lily. More recently, Rakhi Thakkar, who plays Emily Sands, Moordale’s English teacher, announced that she would not be participating either. This has become a cause for concern for fans who wonder what the story of season 4 of “Sex Education” could be without them.

Related: The Casting of Doctor Who’s Nkuti Gatwa Supports the Theory of Sex Education Season 4

Now new details of the story of the fourth season of “Sex Education” are emerging. A source tells Variety that the show will “see a mix of old and new interesting faces” when it returns next time. It is also added that the show will focus on the remaining characters who will find alternative training options after the sale of Mordale to developers. Read the relevant excerpt from the Variety report below:

Despite the mini-exodus, a source tells Variety that season 4 of the show “will see a mix of old and new interesting faces,” as Moredale High School graduates look for an alternative place to study-and hustle—after the school lost funding and was closed. sold to developers.

Amid a string of departures, one of the good news is that Gatwa has confirmed his return as Eric in season 4 of “Sex Education.” he will devote most of his time to filming the cult BBC show. Although details about how prominent he will be in the series are still unknown, the fact that he is returning is a huge win, since Eric is one of the best characters in the project. In light of this, it’s safe to say that both Butterfield and McKee will return to their roles as Otis and Maeve in the fourth season of Sex Education.

The plot details of the fourth season of “Sex Education” support theories that its narration may take place exclusively during school holidays, as the remaining actors struggle to find ways to continue their studies. While the absence of some familiar faces is disappointing, the much smaller cast allows Netflix to focus on certain storylines that haven’t been fully explored, including Otis and Maeve’s relationship. Given the end of season 3, the time has come when season 4 of “Sex Education” will finally bring some satisfactory return to their protracted romance.