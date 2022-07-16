Details of the plot of “Dirty Dancing 2” teased Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey shared some details of the plot of the upcoming sequel “Dirty Dancing 2”. The original Dirty Dancing, released in 1987, was about Grey’s character Baby Houseman when she was vacationing in the Catskills with her family in 1963. During the summer, she falls in love with the resort’s dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and he begins teaching her to dance, culminating in an epic lifting movement that has captured the public’s imagination for years. The film was a significant success, earning $ 214 million with a budget of $ 6 million and taking 16th place in the list of the highest-grossing domestic films of the year, beating the James Bond film “Daylight Lights”.

The new film will be the first official sequel to Dirty Dancing, although at the moment the film has spawned a real franchise between the 2004 prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights and the remake of the 2017 TV movie starring Abigail Breslin. The film was announced at CinemaCon earlier this year along with confirmation that Gray will return as Baby Houseman. The latest update appeared in May, and it became known that the director of “Nine Perfect Strangers”, “50/50” and “All Boys Love Mandy Lane” Jonathan Levine will star in the film, his first full-length project after the romantic comedy Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. A long shot in 2019.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gray talked about some aspects of what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel to Dirty Dancing. She said that she “has no desire to remake the first film” and that this film will follow the story of Baby, “when 30 years have passed, and it’s the 90s.” She is interested in investigating the implications of the story of the original film and how it looks through a “completely different lens.” Read her full quote below:

I’m excited about the challenge of looking at it in terms of what happens when it’s 30 years later and it’s the 90s. What happens to the person who had this experience — what happened to him and what now has to do with the original story at another moment, looking at it through a different lens. I think this will hopefully really satisfy me, even if I never feel like it — look, I have no desire to remake the first one or compete with the first one, or make it better than the first one, or as good. Is it more about what fresh story to tell?

While she was still keeping quiet about the minutiae of the project, Gray left out some important details about the film. The most important is the fact that the sequel, which comes out in 2024 (37 years after the release of the original film), will basically correspond to the amount of time that has passed in real life. If it corresponded to the exact duration of real time, it would have happened in 2000, but any year in the 1990s approaches three and a half decades well enough to properly continue the original Dirty Dancing.

Beyond that, Dirty Dancing 2 is still largely shrouded in mystery. It is likely that the film will follow a Creed-style structure, presenting Baby as a mentor to a new troubled teenager. Currently, the rest of the film’s cast is unknown, so more details of the story will probably become known when it’s announced and the characters around Baby will become more specific.