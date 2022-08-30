Details of the NHL 23 game trailer New Mechanics

There’s just over a month left before the start of the NHL season, and EA Sports has started revealing everything that will be in NHL 23 in October. Earlier this week, EA Sports officially released the first trailer for the upcoming NHL game, showcasing new game mechanics such as the “last puck move” and a redesign of the game’s strategy system. EA also previously presented athletes from the covers for NHL 23, which starred Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras and Canadian Olympic champion Sarah Ners. Now the newest hockey trailer allows players to get to know the new mechanics of the game on the ice.

The official NHL 23 game trailer was released Tuesday morning, and EA Sports took a detailed look at several new gameplay elements that appeared in the new game. The trailer demonstrates the previously revealed last chance puck movement, when players can throw and pass the puck after hitting. EA refers to the changes aimed at “keeping the game moving” as well as offering “more dynamic games”. The new mechanics of the puck movement will also be available to defenders, along with successful positioning, allowing players to stop desperate attempts.

The second segment of the game trailer is devoted to various changes made to the strategic system of NHL 23. EA Sports announced several changes made to previously existing strategies in the game, as well as the addition of a new 1-3-1 positioning in the majority, as well as the corresponding 1-1-2 scheme for penalty shootout. Power games will also have new mechanics that allow players to assign certain players in the game to certain roles depending on their strengths. NHL 23 also features an “assisted strategy” system with automatic suggestions for changing strategy and positioning in the middle of the game.

Among the most notable changes shown in the trailer were several improvements made to the NHL 23 AI. Goalkeepers are the focus of EA’s newly updated artificial intelligence in NHL 23. Computer-controlled goalkeepers gain increased intelligence, as well as many new movements and reactions in various situations. Skaters with artificial intelligence have also received several new gestures to help players, including pointing sticks at players who are open for transmission, and raising the stick to signal a line change.

Although EA Sports has just begun to reveal details about NHL 23, many fans hope that EA Sports will continue to improve its representation of women. Sarah Ners became the first female player to star as an athlete from the cover of an NHL game when the cover of NHL 23 was shown. NHL 22 previously featured several women’s national teams in the game, while competitor 2K Sports makes extensive use of the WNBA in NBA 2K23. EA Sports will be looking to attract hockey fans around the world as it continues to reveal more details about NHL 23 in the coming weeks.

The release of NHL 23 is scheduled for October 14, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.