Details of the new members of the Redmi Note 9 series

Xiaomi released some devices under the Redmi Note 9 series in the first half of the year. The news that the company will add other devices to this series has recently come to the fore. Information about these new devices is gradually becoming clearer.

According to the post by the famous Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station, the company will release two new phones. These devices will carry the names Note 9 5G Standard Edition and High Edition. The Standard Edition is expected to have smaller dimensions and more modest components. High Edition envisions features such as a powerful camera, processor and fast charging.

The Standard Edition is expected to feature a 6.53-inch 1080p resolution LCD screen. It is said that there will be a hole in the upper left corner of this screen where the 13 megapixel camera is placed. On the back, it is stated that there will be a triple camera with 48 megapixel main camera sensor. The 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support is also among the features of the phone weighing 200 grams.

The High Edition is expected to feature a 6.67-inch display with 1080p resolution. It is said that the LCD panel will be preferred on this screen. 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate are also among the features of this screen. It is said that this phone, which is said to come with a 16 megapixel front camera, will be the main camera with the 108 megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor.

At the heart of the Redmi Note 9 High Edition is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and a 4820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is stated that the weight of this phone will be 214 grams.



