Details of the new Daredevil: Born Again revealed on D23

New details about Daredevil: Born Again were revealed today on D23, and it is confirmed that the upcoming Phase 5 show will consist of 18 episodes.

“It’s emotional. It’s very, very emotional. What a strange feeling to do this for a long time, but start over,” Charlie Cox said during the show.

Although no footage was shown, since “Daredevil: Born Again” won’t start filming until next year, we got a good clip from the Hulk woman, where the main character teams up with Daredevil.

After a lot of rumors, “Daredevil: Born Again” was announced earlier this year, and it will be part of the fifth phase of the MCU. Charlie Cox will return to the role after a fan campaign following the end of the Netflix show “Daredevil.” before that, the popular actor will appear in the films “The Hulk Woman” and “Echo”.

