Details of the meeting between President Joe Biden and his wife Britney Griner have emerged

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison after she was found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport.

Griner has been in custody in Russia since February. Earlier this week, the sports world learned that her wife Cherell would be speaking with President Joe Biden.

Biden welcomed Cherell and Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, to the Oval Office in separate meetings.

Here’s more from ESPN:

Biden “appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Britney and Paul from those who love them the most and acknowledged that every minute they hold is too long a minute,” Jean—Pierre said in a statement after the meetings.

Shortly after the meeting, Cherel released a statement saying it was an honor for her to talk to Biden about “the Britney we know and love.”

“I felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the day when my wife comes home. As my family and I continue this journey, I would like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders and supporters who continue to support us and advocate for Britney’s quick and speedy solution. safe return. Let’s share a single commitment to bring all Americans home to their families and loved ones. Together we are BG”.

The US and Russia have talked about a potential prisoner exchange.

Earlier it was confirmed that the United States offered to release Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer who is now in custody in the United States.