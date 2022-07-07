Details of the history of the film “Doctor Who got Lost” of the 1960s became known

Sergey and Dmitry Subotsky, the sons of producer Milton Subotsky, recently shared their father’s plans for the canceled third Doctor Who film of the 1960s. The American film and television screenwriter and producer developed two films based on the science fiction television series in 1965 and 1966. The current series is due to celebrate the centenary of the BBC in a special episode that will air at the end of 2022.

Released in 1965, Doctor Who and the Daleks brought the British time travel series to the big screen, albeit with some changes that distinguished it from its television counterpart. After buying the film development rights from BBC and Daleks creator Terry Nation, Doctor Who and the Daleks focuses on a human scientist named Doctor Who, played by Peter Cushing, who transports himself, his granddaughters Susan (Roberta Tovey) and Barbara (Jenny Linden) and Barbara’s boyfriend Ian (Royal Castle) they go to an alien world, where they encounter terrifying Daleks. Although the films are not canonical for the TV series, both Doctor Who and The Daleks, as well as its sequel, The Invasion of the Daleks on Earth in 2150 AD, sought to adapt two of the first Dalek storylines for theatrical release, but recently announced plans suggest that the rejection of the third film will lead the series in an unexpected direction.

According to RadioTimes, Subotsky’s sons, Sergey and Dmitry, told about their father’s plans regarding the rejection of the third film at a recent 4K restoration screening organized by the BFI. The film, titled “Doctor Who’s Greatest Adventure,” was supposed to see two incarnations of Doctor Who fighting an army of giant carnivorous crabs, in an adaptation of Guy N. Smith’s tabloid short story “The Night of the Crabs.” However, the film will remake Cushing with the actor of the Third or Fourth Doctor John Pertwee or Tom Baker, as well as with a new actor portraying a younger version of the Doctor.

According to former Doctor Who actor John Barrowman, in the years since the revival of the show, further theatrical films about Doctor Who have been discussed. In an interview in 2019, the actor said that negotiations were held with then-former showrunner Russell T. Davis to reunite the participants of the revived series for an adventure released in theaters. According to Barrowman, in the film, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor would reunite with Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler and Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness. Davis has since discussed wanting to see the series move beyond its current run, suggesting in an interview in 2021 that the franchise should have a series of MCU-inspired spin-offs before confirming that he will return as showrunner in 2023.

Although not part of the official canon of Doctor Who, Cushing’s adventures are a notable part of the franchise’s history, released at the height of the “Dalek mania” in the mid-1960s and different from its television counterpart. Since then, the films have been lovingly mentioned in the novelizations of the TV series and look back with love after their recent restoration. Despite the fact that it was never put into production, it is clear that the third Subotsky film would mark a major shift in the series, not only by eliminating any of the Doctor’s iconic enemies, but also by remaking Cushing for recent Doctors Pertwee and Baker along with a younger incarnation. The Doctor implies that the films will be more faithful to the TV series, perhaps even link the two continuities closer to each other.