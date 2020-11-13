Details of the cast and possible new characters

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders will return to the BBC, it has been officially confirmed. Although, before he returns, there have been a number of filming delays, leaving fans desperate to know when Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) will return.

Who is in the cast of Peaky Blinders season 6?

All of the main cast members are expected to return in the show’s sixth season, including Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. This includes Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons made a dramatic comeback at the end of season five, which could mean he’s making a comeback too. At the end of the fifth season, Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) escaped with his life and it has been confirmed that he will also return.

In addition to this, Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) is also expected to return and director Byrne has hinted that she will introduce herself to her family. In April, Stephen Graham announced that he would be joining the cast of the new series, but it is unclear if he will continue to appear.

Rumors about Julia Roberts’ possible introduction to the world of Peaky Blinders emerged from creator Steven Knight in 2019. The Hollywood star is best known for films such as Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, Eat Pray Love, and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

In addition to this, some rumors also emerged about Rowan Atkinson joining the cast, potentially as Hitler, however the BBC has denied this. So far there are many speculations, which come due to the long delay that the series is having to produce its sixth season.



