Details of the AMD RX 6000 family have been revealed!

AMD, the processor and graphics card manufacturer, has been on the rise in the processor market, but lagged behind NVIDIA in the graphics card market. The company, which has not been able to catch a big jump on the screen profit for a long time, plans to enter the game again with the RX 6000 series. Details of AMD RX 6000 graphics cards have begun to become clear.

AMD RX 6000 details are starting to be clear!

According to the reports, the Navi 21 architecture graphics card, which is expected to be the AMD RX 6900 XT, will have 16 GB of memory. The Navi 22 graphics unit, which is expected to be a sub-model of this graphics card, will have 12 GB of memory. Although there is not much information about AMD’s new graphics cards so far, it is slowly emerging. It is almost a month before AMD’s new generation graphics cards are introduced.

According to what has been announced by the company, AMD’s new graphics unit family will be introduced at an event on October 28, 2020.

What do you think about the new graphics cards? Will AMD be able to catch up with NVIDIA this year? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



