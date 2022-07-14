Details of Samantha’s romantic Story in Season 5 of Cobra Kai tease the Star

Cobra Kai star Mary Mauser teases details of Samantha’s romantic history in season five. Set 34 years after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeats Johnny Lawrence (Willam Zabka) in the 1984 All-Valley Tournament at the end of Karate Kid, Cobra Kai became a huge Netflix success after the streaming service took the series from the YouTube Red platform.

Created by John Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, Cobra Kai focuses on Johnny and his mission to rebuild his former dojo as a sensei. Thanks to a new influx of karate students, including Daniel’s daughter Samantha LaRusso (Mauser), as well as focusing on the persistent rivalry between Johnny and Daniel, the series continues to be a pop culture phenomenon. Last year, Netflix presented the 4th season of “Cobra Kai”, in which the villain from “Karate Kid 3” Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) returned. At the end of season 4 of Cobra Kai, Samantha (Mouse), Tori (Peyton List), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) underwent unexpected twists after the rivalry between Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fangle exploded. All-Russian tournament.

Now Mauser is talking about Samantha’s storyline in the fifth season. In an interview with Deadline, Mauser reveals details of Samantha’s personal life and says that, in her opinion, “people will be happy” with her arch in season 5. Mauser says Samantha has a family legacy that needs to be maintained, and “there’s a much bigger fish than the boys at the moment. ” Check out her full answer below:

“In my opinion, Samantha has much more important things to do at the moment than the boys. I think at the moment she has a family legacy that needs to be figured out, maybe. We’ll see. Samantha’s personal life is one of my favorite things because I just have a lot of fun spending time with friends on set, and I can call it work. I think people will be happy.”

At the moment, fans of Cobra Kai will have to wait to see if Samantha and Robbie can revive their relationship, which originated in the second season. The premiere of the fifth season of Cobra Kai, scheduled for September 9, 2022, has many unfinished ends that need to be tied up. After the end of season 4, Terry Silver betrayed John Crease (Martin Cove), Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) teamed up with Daniel, and Samantha’s karate journey took an unexpected turn. As Mauser suggested, Samantha’s personal life may be the last thing she thinks about after the events of season 4, but it will still be relevant in the upcoming part.

Indeed, each season of the popular series continues to surpass its predecessors, adding the original actors of the Karate Kid franchise and revealing exciting plot twists for the main players. Cobra Kai continues to offer many new arches, battle scenes and invisible obstacles that keep the interest of the original Karate Kid fans and attract a whole new generation. At the moment, according to Mauser’s comments, viewers can expect Samantha to sort out the outcome of the All-Valley Tournament by juggling her complicated emotions for Robbie and Miguel. The fifth season of the series “Cobra Kai” will be released on Netflix in September.