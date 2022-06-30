Details of Pokemon GO Anniversary Event Plans

Pokemon GO was first launched in the summer of 2016, and mobile games have changed since then. Pokemon GO was a worldwide phenomenon at the time of its initial release, and while it may not be as popular as it was at the peak of its popularity, it still rakes in money first. It’s been almost six years since Pokemon GO was first launched worldwide, and developer Niantic is going to celebrate this event with a special anniversary event.

The Pokemon GO anniversary event in 2022 will be held from Wednesday, July 6, at 10:00 local time, until Tuesday, July 12, at 20:00 local time. Since Charizard is the sixth Pokemon listed in Pokedex, special attention at the event will be paid to the 1st generation Fire/flying type Pokemon. Players can expect to receive a festive Charmeleon hat, a festive Charizard hat and a Pikachu cake costume. Brilliant options for Party Hat Charmeleon and Party Hat Charizard will also be available.

While Charizard and his line of evolution are the focus of this Pokemon GO anniversary celebration, players can also look forward to meeting lots of other Pokemon. As in past anniversary events, there will be a lot of starting Pokemon from different generations of Pokemon games, so it’s time for players to fill out their Pokedex better.

Other bonuses will be available during the Pokemon GO anniversary event in 2022, including PvP-related battles, Team Rocket battles and many others. A special study will be launched during the event dedicated to Team Rocket leader Giovanni, and Pokemon GO players have until September 1 at 10:00 local time to start it. Those who manage to complete a special study will receive a super-rocket radar, which, in turn, will allow them to fight with Giovanni and, possibly, catch Shadow Latios.

Full information about what the Pokemon GO anniversary event will entail in 2022 has not yet been disclosed. Those who participate in Pokemon GO Fest events in Berlin, Germany, will have to receive Ultra Unlock awards for the rest of the Pokemon GO 2022 anniversary bonuses that will be revealed. Pokemon GO Fest: Berlin is scheduled for this weekend, from July 1 to July 3, and it will feature the debut of the new Ultra Beast.

The Pokemon GO anniversary event is not the only major event that will take place in the augmented reality mobile game in July. Pokemon GO’s plans for July 2022 also include a mysterious event that is due to take place at the end of the month, although there are not enough details about this at the time of writing this article.

Pokemon GO has already been released for iOS and Android mobile devices.