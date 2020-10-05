Details of Poco C3 camera system revealed

The Poco C3 will be officially unveiled on October 6th. With the introduction shortly before, some details about the smartphone are shared by Poco. Xiaomi’s sub-brand has already announced the details of the camera system of its new phone.

The Poco C3 will have a triple camera system on the back. In this system, which is placed in a square module, the main camera will be a 13 megapixel resolution camera. Depth sensor and macro camera will also complete the system.

There is a Poco logo just below the cameras on the phone. Looking at the shared image, it is striking that a dual-tone design is preferred behind the C3.

Not all features of the Poco C3 have been disclosed yet. However, the smartphone is said to be a renamed version of the Redmi 9C. Redmi 9C features components such as the Helio G35 processor, a 6.53-inch HD + display and a 5000 mAh battery that is charged via the micro USB port.

Redmi 9C has a 5 megapixel front camera. The 13-megapixel main camera is complemented by 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. However, it is worth noting that the dual-tone rear panel design, which is noticed in the Poco C3 visual, is not preferred in the Redmi 9C.



