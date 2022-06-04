Details of new trial against Deshaun Watson emerge

More than a year ago, the 22nd lawsuit was filed against then-Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. This is not the end of what has turned into a complicated saga.

The 23rd lawsuit has been filed against Watson – and it will not be the last. As reported, the claim No. 24 will be filed on Monday, June 6.

It won’t be a quick process either, especially if they go to trial. Watson and the Browns are likely to remain in the spotlight for at least the next two offseasons.

“It’s unlikely all 24 will be completed in the 2023 offseason,” Mike Florio said via Pro Football Talk. “With the exception of the settlement agreement, this will hang over Watson, the Browns and their fans for at least the next two football seasons.

“Whatever the outcome. Even if Watson wins every trial in every single case. This will not end until 2024 at the earliest if the cases are not resolved.”

To complicate matters, Rusty Hardin had to issue a statement recently to clarify his comments about a “happy ending” during a massage, referring to sexual activity.

“I do not know how many men are doing massage now, which may have sometimes ended happily… If this happened, it’s not a crime, well, unless you’re paying someone extra or so to give you some kind of sexual activity,” Hardin said via Cleveland.com . “Doing something, saying something, or behaving in a way that makes you uncomfortable — it’s not a crime. So we had two grand juries that found this, and no one seems to want to listen.”

It’s not going to end anytime soon.