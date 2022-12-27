Cody Gakpo will move to Liverpool instead of Manchester United.

Last night it became known that United’s irreconcilable rivals have joined the race for Gakpo. Soon after, it became known that the Merseyside club had agreed with PSV Eindhoven a transfer fee for Gakpo.

The Dutchman is expected to undergo treatment at Anfield in the near future before signing a six-year contract with Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Recently, Liverpool have had a successful history of finding fault with their rivals regarding transfers. The deal with Gakpo was a reminder of what the Reds managed when they captured Tottenham in pursuit of Luis Diaz in January last year.

Simon Malloch and Nathan Ridley from the Mirror report that United learned in advance about the transfer of Gakpo to Liverpool.

As soon as United found out about this, they decided not to compete with Liverpool for the signing of Gakpo.

The Mirror notes: “Jurgen Klopp and company have surpassed United’s efforts and are close to signing the popular Dutch striker. The 23-year-old Gakpo is now on his way to Merseyside and is going to undergo treatment before officially becoming a Liverpool player.

“It is clear that the deal cost 51 million euros (45 million pounds), and although United negotiated around this amount, the managers of Anfield were willing to pay most of the fee upfront in the form of a lump sum of 37 million pounds, an offer that was liked. in PSV”.

“When the officials at Old Trafford, interested in an alternative payment system, found out about Liverpool’s progress, they decided not to make a counter offer and admit defeat.”

This transfer blow came after a recent report indicated that United had begun negotiations with PSV on the transfer of Gakpo.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk played a crucial role in convincing Gakpo to move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The two were together for several weeks during the World Cup before the Netherlands crashed out in the quarterfinals of the tournament against Argentina.