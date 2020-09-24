Details of LG Wing’s extraordinary hinge mechanism

The new smartphone Wing, released with LG’s rotating dual screen system, already deserves the title of being one of the most interesting-looking smartphones of 2020. And thanks to YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s dismantling the device, we now know how LG made this rotating screen a reality.

It’s actually a pretty crazy idea: There is a hole drilled in the printed circuit board (PCB) and the main body of the phone. A flexible ribbon cable that runs through this hole and runs along the main body allows both the main screen to operate and its rotation. There’s also a small hydraulic shock absorber that acts as a shock-absorbing cushion when you open the phone.

The actual hinge mechanism consists of a pair of riveted plates held together by two springs, one to keep the phone open and the other closed. There are also two sliding rails highlighted by JerryRigEverything. This works almost like a door chain lock to keep everything in place while turning the phone on and off.

Other notable information is that Wing does not have an IP rating for water resistance. This is not surprising considering the moving parts. But LG apparently wrapped its internal circuit boards with a waterproof coating. Therefore, even if the phone comes into contact with water, it will not deteriorate easily.



