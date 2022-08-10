Details of LeBron James’ meeting with the Lakers

Earlier this month, ESPN correspondent Dave McMenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James to discuss their future together.

It is reported that both sides had a “productive” discussion, but did not decide on a future contract. LeBron is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension, but that wasn’t finalized at the meeting.

In the days following the announcement of the meeting, little became known. Until now.

On Thursday night, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the two sides spent more time discussing how to fix the franchise than they did on LeBron’s upcoming contract.

You can find out more about the details of the meeting via Yahoo Sports:

And while contract discussions were underway, most of the hour-long meeting was devoted to expressing concerns and listening to strategies and opinions to ensure that last season’s epic failure would not happen again, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

According to sources, James brought to mind the importance of constant competitiveness and cohesion, noting that last season the team did not give itself a chance many times. The focus of the future member of the Hall of Fame is to compete every night to give yourself a chance to compete for the championship.

It is clear that LeBron would like to be confident in the future of the Lakers before agreeing to a contract extension with the team.

We’ll have to wait and see if this meeting was enough to convince LeBron of the need to win another title in Los Angeles.