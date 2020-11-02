Details of Honor V40 series become clear

The first news about the Honor V40 series came to the fore last month. It was claimed that Honor’s roof company Huawei was having difficulties in the production of the V40 due to the problems experienced and that this could affect the output of the phone.

A new leak from China more clearly shows Honor’s plans for the V40 series. Allegedly, the series will become official in the middle of next month. Honor will also offer the Dimensity 1000+ processor option for the phone as well as the Kirin 9000.

120Hz screen, dual front camera, Full HD + resolution, 50 megapixel camera with RYYB sensor, 66W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support are among the spoken features. It is worth noting that the fast charging supports will be the first for Honor.

It seems quite likely that Huawei will offer some of the features offered in the P40 and Mate 40 series in the Honor V40 series. The smartphone is expected to be available in international markets shortly after its introduction in China.



