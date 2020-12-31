Details of Galilea Montijo’s Christmas look

Galilea Montijo is one of the most stylish presenters on the small screen and with her intrepid looks she proves it. She recently shared through her Instagram account an elegant black outfit that made her fans fall in love. And if you want to imitate her style, we leave you all the details.

The presenter says goodbye to the year with an ideal look for a gala night; It is a garment that is part of the Urban Styles collection of her Latingal Boutique clothing line. The black dress has a long sleeve and on the other shoulder a strap of diamonds with a very peculiar asymmetric detail; half sequins, half glitters that are divided by two rhinestone buttons on the front.

Gali added some transparent black leggings and stiletto shoes that were perfect. For her accessories, she chose thin necklaces in a planned tone, to match the dress and a ring on the side of the strap, to give balance to her look.

The makeup was carried out by the professional Ángeles Ortiz who chose soft tones and highlighted the driver’s eyebrows to make her look incredible, while the hairstyle by the professional Bernando Javier looked fabulous by giving it volume and a rebellious touch.

Without a doubt, the presenter is ready to say goodbye to 2020 and despite the fact that this year the rumors around her were not lacking, she has more followers on her side who support her at all times.



