Details of Galaxy S21’s ultra-wide camera leaked

New ones are constantly being added to Galaxy S21 leaks. The new week started with a new leak. At the center of this leak is the ultra-wide angle camera that has not been talked about much until now. The S21 seems to attract attention with its ultra wide angle camera performance.

Ice Universe, known for its accurate sharing of Samsung products, stated that the Sony IMX563 sensor will be used as an ultra-wide angle camera in all three members of the S21 series. This 12-megapixel sensor with dual phase detection auto focus has 1.4μm pixels. Similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, this sensor is distinguished by its auto focus feature.

According to the Ice Universe share, this camera will have a 123-degree view angle. This goes above the S20’s 120-degree viewing angle camera. The possibility of the camera in question to have macro photography features seems quite high.

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to become official one month later, on January 14th. It will not come as a surprise that new details emerge in this process.



