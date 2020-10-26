Details of Galaxy S21 Ultra camera system become clear

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra does not seem to be much different from the S20 Ultra. At least the information the leaks point to this. Samsung’s claim that the phone was promoted to January makes it logical for leaks to emerge.

The screen of the new Ultra is said to be slightly smaller compared to the S20 Ultra. It is stated that the 6.8-inch screen will curve towards the edges, and the S21 and S21 Plus will come with flat screens. It is claimed that the refresh rate will also increase to 144Hz.

The S21 Ultra is said to have a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 40-megapixel camera in front of the phone. Although these resolutions are the same as the S20 Ultra, other improvements are likely to be made. There is no concrete information about other camera sensors yet. However, looking at the draft design, one of the four cameras behind the Ultra is expected to be a periscope sensor.

Samsung is sure to offer Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100 processor options. While it is stated that the cores of the Exynos 2100 are designed by ARM, the performance of this processor is said to be below the Snapdragon 875.

It is stated that the 5000 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. It seems certain that the S21 will come out of the box with Android 11 and One UI 3 user interface.

Although it is necessary to wait in February or March to meet the Galaxy S21 Ultra under normal conditions, it is stated that the phone may become official in January.



