Details of “Doctor Strange 2” Hint at the future of the Scarlet Witch Redemption

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” seems to change the character of Wanda Maximoff forever, but a small detail may hint at redemption for the former Avenger. After the events of WandaVision, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) uses the Darkhold and uses the chaos magic of the ancient Scarlet Witch, a mythical and dangerous magician, to try to find her children. Becoming a complete villain, she is barely stopped by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Sochitl Gomez). However, an important difference between the character and his villainous alter ego may indicate that Wanda can become a heroic Avenger again.

Although initially Wanda was introduced in ” The Avengers: Age of Ultron” as an improved object that HYDRA experimented on, Wanda eventually turned out to be the mythical possessor of magic known as the Scarlet Witch by Agatha Harkness. Wanda’s ability to use chaos magic has always been in her, but is manifested and enhanced by the trials of HYDRA. After the death of Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War and her rebirth in Avengers: Finale, Wanda uses her magic to enslave the city of Westview, creating a perfect life with Vision and her two children, Tommy. and Billy. Reconciled to her grief, she becomes obsessed with Darkhold, an evil book that distorts her mind.

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” suggests that the hope of the heroic Wanda Maximoff is not lost, since she can be a separate entity in relation to the Scarlet Witch. The way Agatha describes the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision gives the impression that Wanda is not the only person who has become a user of chaos magic, and not the only Scarlet Witch. Consequently, she can be influenced by chaos magic itself, making morally questionable decisions, such as enslavement by Westview, which can be explained by evil magic and the personality of the villainous Scarlet Witch influencing her actions. This is evident from her comment to Strange: “It’s not Wanda who’s coming for her. It will be the Scarlet Witch.”

Although Wanda regains control and comes to terms with her trauma at the end of WandaVision, interference in Darkhold’s affairs causes her to regress. Sam Raimi’s film confirms that Darkhold influences her behavior, forcing her to try to kill the child, America Chavez, in order to take away her multiverse jumping abilities. With confirmation that the Darkhold is behind her actions, and the possibility that the Scarlet Witch’s chaos magic also influenced her many brutal murders, such as Captain Carter and Mr. Fantastic, Wanda can still be redeemed in a future project.

There is a precedent when characters and their alter egos were separate characters in Marvel comics. Of course, the Incredible Hulk and Bruce Banner are different personalities, but magical entities such as the Phoenix Force prove that the Scarlet Witch and Wanda can be different beings. At the very least, it seems likely that the chaos magic dormant in Wanda and her status as the Scarlet Witch made the evil influence of the Darkhold more natural for the former hero. It is unlikely that Wanda Maximoff is really dead at the end of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, and she can return to her former role as a member of the Avengers, since she is not solely responsible for her actions.