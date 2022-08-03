Details of Daredevil’s return to the MCU were teased by the director of the show “The Hulk Woman”

Hulk Woman: “Sworn Attorney” director and executive producer Kat Coiro recently teased details about Daredevil’s return to the MCU. The upcoming TV series “Phase Four” tells the story of Jennifer Walters/The Hulk Woman (Tatiana Maslany from “Black Orphan”), a lawyer hired to protect superhumans. After Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) blood is accidentally infected with her blood, Walters transforms into a towering powerful green version of herself. A recent trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law showed the appearance of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in a new suit.

In addition to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their versions of the web in Spider-Man: no Way home”, Cox’s cameo role as the defender of “Hell’s Kitchen” Matt Murdock/Daredevil shocked many as this discovery has largely been preserved. the secret before the film is released. Despite being incredibly brief, his cameo was an exciting event, bringing the fan favorite back into the spotlight after his show was canceled on Netflix after season 3 of “Daredevil.” That Cox will reprise his role in the new series “Daredevil: Born Again,” fans are speculating about how the hero will be integrated into the mainstream MCU.

In a recent interview with EW, Coiro shared details about Daredevil’s return to the MCU in the upcoming Marvel television series for Disney+ “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney.” The director admitted that she was delighted with the disclosure of the trailer for “Daredevil”, as she struggled to keep this secret. She called the inclusion of the character obvious, as the series centers around legal work in the MCU. However, Coiro teased that Daredevil would be an “audience favorite,” but gave no details about his return. Read below what the director said.

“Can I tell you how excited I was when the audience was able to see it and I realized that I no longer need to keep this secret? Yes, Daredevil in the series. I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and didn’t Daredevil get involved in it?”

“They are not inferior to each other in wit, that’s what I can say. I’m definitely excited about Daredevil coming out because I think he’s going to be a crowd favorite. But I can’t tell you anything more about it. The Marvel police are the real thing, and I don’t want them to arrest me.”

Since Coiro’s excitement about the return of Daredevil is palpable, the character can play a fairly significant role in the movie “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney”. In the original Daredevil series, Murdoch turned out to be as formidable a lawyer as he was a vigilante. Competing “smarts” with Walters in the courtroom, as well as possibly teaming up with her outside the courtroom, will undoubtedly be a spectacle.

Since details about how Murdoch will be included in the upcoming series have not yet been revealed, this leaves only speculation as to how the hero will be integrated into the show’s storyline, or whether “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” will lead directly to the “Daredevil” reboot series. . Since Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin is also included in the new series of “Daredevils”, it is quite possible that he will be included in “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney”. With the exception of any updates from the cast and crew, viewers will have to be patient in anticipation of the long-awaited return of Daredevil when the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” debuts on August 17 on Disney+.