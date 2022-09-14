Details of Dak Prescott’s operation emerge: Fans react

Just a few hours after a serious hand injury in a match with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery on a broken thumb of his right hand.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys quarterback needed a plate and screws to “fix and stabilize” the fracture of his throwing arm. He also said the team did not place Prescott on injured reserve to ensure “flexibility” when he returns to training.

Duck Prescott needed a plate and screws to repair and stabilize a fracture near the thumb of his right hand. One of the reasons he’s not being placed in IR is to allow him to eventually do practice reps as he approaches a potential return to the game.

Most fans don’t believe Prescott will be back in the next four weeks.

“4 weeks… yeah, aite, lol,” one fan said.

“Four weeks is not enough to cure a hand injury. It’s a Jerry Jones move, World Cup…..” another fan said.

At least one fan thinks the front office is actually making a smart decision by giving Prescott a place to represent when he’s ready.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but it’s a really smart move on the part of FO… Don’t just throw him to the wolves when he comes back…” said the fan.

What do you think of Dallas’ decision on Prescott?