Details of Cooperation with PUBG, BLACKPINK

As fans know, PUBG has announced its collaboration with BLACKPINK.

According to YG Entertainment, the single “How You Like That” will be used as background music for the PUBG Mobile lobby and will be changed to BLACKPINK’s newest song from their first album which will be released on October 2nd.

By placing the BLACKPINK song in the lobby area of ​​the game, it is hoped that users from all over the world can listen to music from the girl group.

In addition, from October 24 at 3 p.m. KST to October 8, users can view BLACKPINK’s special video made especially to celebrate this collaboration on the in-game event page.

Users can also move to BLACKPINK members’ Personal Spaces and send members My Room gifts as support.

There are six prize levels that users can win, and the prizes include BLACKPINK light sticks, game items, and more.

YG Entertainment and PUBG Corporation stated, “Along with the release of BLACKPINK’s first full album” THE ALBUM “, various content and collaborative events will also be released.”

BLACKPINK themselves will release their first album, “THE ALBUM” on October 2nd.



