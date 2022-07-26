Details of Cole Beazley appear: The reaction of the NFL world – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Earlier this offseason, the Buffalo Bills decided to let receiver Cole Beasley enter the free agent market.

Over the past few weeks, there has been almost no news about the talented recipient of slot machines. However, this afternoon, NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared an update on his free agency.

“Former #Bills WR Cole Beazley remains unsigned, although it’s not due to lack of interest,” Garafolo said. “Beazley remains patient, waiting for the right opportunity and offer.”

It didn’t take Beasley long to react to the latest news. However, he only gave a smiley face in response.

It didn’t take long for fans to start joking about Beasley’s decision to stay unvaccinated last season.

“The teams are still doing their research,” one fan said.

Others think he’s waiting for a call from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “He’s waiting for that Tom Brady call, lol,” the fan said.

Where will Beasley sign?