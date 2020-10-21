Details of BitMEX Authentication Process Shared

BitMEX announced that it has accelerated the authentication process via Twitter. BitMEX announced that users must fully verify their identity until 00:00 on November 5, 2020, in order to continue trading.

BitMEX stated in the blog post that users who have not verified their identity within the scope of the authentication program will not be able to open new positions and will not be able to withdraw money from their BitMEX accounts as of 00:00 on December 4, 2020.

What is BitMEX Authentication Program?

BitMEX announced this program on August 28, 2020. According to the program, users will go through a four-step verification process as in other cryptocurrency exchanges. In this process, the requests from the users are stated as photo ID, approved address document, selfie and answering a few questions about investment.

Authentication Calendar

-5 November 2020 00:00 UTC:

Authentication will be required to open or increase positions. All users on the BitMEX platform were required to complete the verification process. Only existing open positions can be lowered or held by users who have not yet been verified. In addition, it was stated that the payment to be made in sales partnerships is also subject to verification. Payments for unverified accounts will be set to zero.

-4 December 2020 00:00 UTC:

The verification process will have to be completed in the withdrawal process. All BitMEX users are required to complete verification procedures to withdraw funds from their accounts. All monetary transactions will continue as before, after users authenticate.

After 4 December 2020:

If there are remaining open positions in unverified accounts, these will be reviewed on December 4, 2020 and users will be contacted.

Twitter Responses to BitMEX’s Announcement

Twitter users made interesting comments after the announcement shared by BitMEX. Some users linked this announcement of BitMEX to Bitcoin. There were also those who claimed that BitMEX’s verification process was bullish for Bitcoin, as well as bearish. Analyst Nick Core (@Crypto_Core) received the most attention with his comment:

“Lol – the real cash outflow will happen now”



