Details of Andor’s history reveal the unique structure of the Star Wars show

New details of Andor’s story revealed the unique narrative structure of the upcoming series. The Star Wars show will be dedicated to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a rebel spy who made his debut in the franchise in the Star Wars spin-off— Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories. The action of Andor takes place five years before the events of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” and is designed to describe in detail a character who will help organize a team to steal the Death Star blueprints. The series will also feature Genevieve O’Reilly as rebel leader Mon Mothma, a character she played in Star Wars: Episode III— Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One. The cast is rounded out by Stellan Skarsgard as a new character named Luten, and Forest Whitaker is scheduled to appear as the rebel leader from Guerrera.

Whenever a new Star Wars project is on the verge of release, the audience often asks what place it occupies in the official timeline of Star Wars. During the celebration of “Star Wars” in May, it was confirmed that Andor begins five years before “Rogue One”, that is, at 5 BBY. Now Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy is shedding more light on the history of the series, emphasizing that it has a unique narrative structure compared to other Star Wars films and shows.

In a recent interview with Empire, Gilroy called the scale of Andor “huge” and talked about the unique structure of the show framing the two seasons. The upcoming Star Wars series should cover the entire five-year period preceding the events of Rogue One. According to Gilroy, the first season will cover the first year of Andor’s journey, and the second season will cover the remaining four years. The screenwriter explained that each director of the series will direct a block of three episodes of the second season, each of which represents a full year of Andor’s life as a rebel. Read what Gilroy said about the structure of the show below.

“The directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we made four blocks [in the first season] of three episodes each. We looked and said: “Wow, it would be very interesting if we went back and used each block to indicate the year.” With each block, we will get closer by a year. From a narrative perspective, it’s very exciting to be able to work on something where you work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and then jump in a year later.”

There was a lot of time left between season 1 and Rogue One, and Gilroy and his team decided to squeeze four years of history into one season. Each director will be assigned three episodes in what is essentially a narrative length of a full-length film. The appointment of a director — and possibly a screenwriter — for each block will create a holistic vision of each story arc.

Due to the unique structure of the second season, the series may seem episodic in nature. Each year will probably entail a separate story for these three episodes. Most likely, the episode block will adhere to the classic three-act structure, where each episode roughly coincides with the events of each act of the story. Andor is only a month away, and viewers don’t have to wait long to begin Cassian Andor’s five-year journey to the fateful events of Rogue One.