Details leaked of Huawei FreeLace Pro wireless headset

Photos of the box of the Huawei FreeLace Pro wireless headset were shared on China’s popular social network Weibo. The photos in question reveal most of the important details about the headset.

Looking at the front of the box, it can be seen that some concrete changes have been made in the design compared to the old FreeLace headphones. Looking at the back, it can be seen that the control support is added by moving to the side of the existing control devices on the neckband. USB-C charging from the neckband, which is one of the most popular features of FreeLace, also remains.

It is also among the leaked information that the headset will have active noise cancellation both in phone calls and listening to music. For this, three microphones are placed on the device. Users also have the opportunity to block ambient sounds and allow human voices to pass through if they wish.

According to the information on the box, Huawei FreeLace Pro will be able to listen to music for 24 hours without interruption. Promising great bass and sound experience, the headset will be sold in China for 799 yuan.



