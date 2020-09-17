Details in the announcements of Nintendo Direct Mini

Get all the details about what’s new from Nintendo presented in the Nintendo Direct Mini today, September 17, 2020

Nintendo recently revealed a huge list of Mario games coming to the Switch (and a Zelda spinoff), but today the company focused on some of the third-party titles that will help round out the console lineup.

The event featured some big-name publishers like Capcom and Square Enix, though many of the games won’t be coming to Switch until next year.

The biggest and most interesting reveals of the event

Ori returns to the Switch today

The gorgeous 2D platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Switch, and will be available later today, Sept. 17, 2020. There’s even a great special edition for those who want a physical version of the game.

Much Monster Hunter

Capcom announced a couple of new Monster Hunter games, first of all there’s Monster Hunter Rise, which seems to be inspired by the open-world game Monster Hunter World, but on a smaller scale.

Of course, it will have many new monsters, and it will arrive on Switch on March 26, 2021. On the other hand, the spin-off based on the story MonHun will have a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories 2, which will be released next summer.

More ways to exercise

If you haven’t been able to get Ring Fit Adventure, there’s another option for home workouts, in the form of Fitness Boxing 2, a sequel to the 2018 Wii Fit-like game. The new version will be available December 4.

More survival on Switch

The long-running survival game The Long Dark, which forces players to stay alive in a dangerous desert, is making its debut on Switch. The portable version will be available later today on September 17, 2020.

Balan Wonderworld makes its grand entrance on #NintendoSwitch, March 26, 2021.

A new look at Balan Wonderworld

We also got another good look at Balan Wonderworld, a strange and curious 3D adventure from Yuji Naka, creator of Sonic the Hedgehog. The game was originally revealed as an Xbox Series X title, but it will also be coming to Mario’s house on March 26, 2021 (it will also be released on PC and PlayStation devices).

Protect your town as a peacekeeping ranger, harvest crops, go fishing, and find romance! Your new life in a fantasy world begins in 2021.

Part agriculture, part RPG

If you’re out of stock at Animal Crossing, this could be a good substitute. The Rune Factory series is essentially a cross between agricultural games like Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley, with an action RPG filled with magic and monsters. The latest edition, Rune Factory 5, will be released next year after a handful of delays.

