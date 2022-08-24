Details: Icardi On His Way To Galatasaray !

The Argentine’s agent and his wife Wanda Nara are negotiating with the Turkish major club Galatasaray, and the information claims that the dialogue continues.

Clubs also have to negotiate, and in case of a move, it will be a loan with the possibility of purchase.

Previous information claimed that the 29-year-old footballer is not allowed to train with the PSG A team and that he is on the list of undesirable players. FutMerkato claims that players like Leivin Kurzara and Julian Draxler are also in similar situations.

Previously, Icardi played for Inter and Sampdoria. The striker joined PSG in 2019, and his current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.