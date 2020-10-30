Details have arrived for the Intel Rocket Lake-S series!

Earlier this year, Intel improved the performance of desktop computers with 10th Gen Intel® Core S-series processors, led by the Intel Core i9-10900K. In the first quarter of 2021, 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors (codenamed Rocket Lake-S) will offer even more performance to video game enthusiasts and PC enthusiasts. Here are the details of the new Rocket Lake-S processors …

Intel Rocket Lake-S processors are coming!

Designed in a smart way for desktop performance, Rocket Lake will take advantage of changes in microarchitecture and advances in IPCs (industrial PC) to offer more raw performance with each new generation.

Rocket Lake will present a new desktop architecture called Cypress Cove designed to transform hardware and software efficiency and improve performance. Rocket Lake will provide double-digit increase in IPC performance on a percentage basis (generation to generation) and will offer enhanced Intel UHD graphics with Intel Xe Graphics architecture.

Many games and applications continue to rely on high frequency cores for high frame rate and lower latency. Intel plans to push the boundaries in performance with gains in IPC and gaming, frequencies required for multiple tasks.

Some new features introduced with Rocket Lake-S

New Cypress Cove architecture with Ice Lake Intel Core architecture and Tiger Lake graphics architecture.

Double digit increase in IPC performance on a percentage basis.

More performance, generation after generation.

Up to 20 CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes for more flexibility in configuration.

Advanced Intel UHD graphics with Intel Xe Graphics architecture.

Intel Quick Sync Video, offering superior video transcoding and hardware acceleration for the latest encoders and decoders.

New overclocking features for more flexible performance tuning.

Intel’s deep learning solution, Intel Deep Learning Boost and VNNI support.



