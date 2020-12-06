Details come one by one; Foldable phone from LG!

Although a few members have been added to foldable screen phones this year, we will see more of these devices in 2021. When we consider the foldable phones that are on the road and are being worked on, competition will increase even more. Especially in this area where Samsung and Huawei lead the way, LG also wants to make its voice heard. No clear information has yet emerged for LG’s foldable phone, which has been the subject of major news since last year. Now there are some predictions for LG Rollable, which has been registered in South Korea’s operator database:

LG Rollable, said to be LG’s foldable phone

It is leaked that LG has been working on a foldable phone since last year. Although it was said that Motorola would have a design like a foldable phone, it was later stated that Huawei would be similar to the Mate X series. In fact, concept designs have emerged on the subject of LetsGoDigital.

As you may remember, LG Wing was introduced as the first smartphone in the new Explorer Project. In this series of phones, LG wants to create models with innovative, bold designs that offer new functions and user experience. Like Wing with Dual Screen rotating design. During the launch of this phone, LG also showed a short promotional video of a phone that is currently under development and will also be part of the Explorer Project.

In light of this information, the LG Rollable is expected to be a phone that has a new designation LM-R910N, with a resolution of 2428 × 1080 pixels and an expandable screen of 7.4 inches and a resolution of 2428 x 1366 pixels when expanded. This phone will also have a 4,200 mAh battery and is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 16GB of RAM.

EXCLUSIVE#LG #Rollable has been registered in South Korea's carrier intranet (database) Carrier Model Number

LM-R910N Unlocked Model Number

OMD-LM-R910N pic.twitter.com/KQUm2L0UQ8 — Tron (@cozyplanes) December 5, 2020

The Twitter account named Cozyplanes, who made the said share, says that it will expand on both sides by increasing the screen size by up to 100 percent. This brings to mind the Oppo signed phone, which we came across recently. According to reports, the LG Rollable smartphone is expected to arrive in March 2021, and it will be the newest device in LG’s Explorer Project.



