Details become clear for Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus

The first signs about the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus were seen as of last week. While details on the smartphone are limited, some points are already concrete. TUV Rheinland certification shows the battery capacity of the phone.

According to the certificate, the smartphone will supply the energy it needs with a battery of 4500 mAh capacity. However, this battery will consist of two cells with a capacity of 2250 mAh. Although it is not known exactly why Xiaomi preferred such a battery design, it is possible to make a guess about it.

It seems likely that Xiaomi has chosen such a design to offer fast charging. In many fast charging solutions on the market, two battery cell designs are preferred in order to reach very high speeds safely.

Together with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus, it can also start using the 120W charging technology it announced in June. It takes a little more time to see the accuracy of this prediction.



