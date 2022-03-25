Details about Resident Evil 5, Xbox Series X Updates/Series

Capcom has provided more detailed information about the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S updates for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7. The company has not yet announced the release date of the updates, but has reported a little. more information about how these updates will work.

The short Twitter thread continues the previous ad thread. It repeats that all your original save data will be migrated to the updated versions. Your DLC purchases will also be carried over, including the DLC you received if you bought Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition.

If you have a physical version of a game, you can upgrade to the digital version, but you will need a system with a disk drive to continue using the physical versions. There are no plans to release physical versions of updates, but all of them will be available in digital stores. And if you have or are buying a CD for PS4 or Xbox One, you can just upgrade it. (The thread doesn’t mention this, but buying a physical disk of the latest generation is probably a cheaper option.)

All three games will receive visual improvements as part of the updates, but Capcom did not specify which ones. On PC, all three games will receive an update corresponding to the visual improvements of console updates.

All three games received relatively positive reviews on GameSpot. Resident Evil 7 was seen as a notable return to its horror roots, while the Resident Evil 2 remake provided a new experience based on the basics of the original. The remake of Resident Evil 3 received lower ratings than the other two, partly due to the truncated structure, but, as they say, there were still wonderful moments in it.