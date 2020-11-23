Details about Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G become clear

The Redmi Note 9 series was introduced in March, but was not released in Xiaomi’s homeland, China. The series is preparing to enter the Chinese market with 5G support. The Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro 5G models will be officially introduced on November 26. As the countdown approaches the end, the important technical features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G also become clear.

The most important sharing on this subject came from Lu Weibing, the general manager of Redmi. According to Weibing’s share, the heart of the smartphone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. An image circulating in Weibo gives clues about other technical features of the phone.

Accordingly, the phone will have a 6.68-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. 33W fast charging supported 4820 mAh battery, infrared sensor, headphone jack and NFC are among the features of the phone that are already being talked about.

These features are also available on Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. Therefore, it can be said that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is a differently named version of this device. It is said that the only difference between the two phones will be that the 108 megapixel sensor is the main camera in the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Lu Weibing made another post for the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. In this share, it is possible to see the colored box of the smart phone.



