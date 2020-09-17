Details about PlayStation 5 game prices became clear

In addition to announcing information such as the next generation console PlayStation 5 price and release date, Sony also introduced the games that will come with the console and will be released later. According to an article posted on the PlayStation Blog, the overseas price of games from the company’s own game studio Worldwide Studios will be between $ 49.99 and $ 69.99.

When a comparison is made with the US, the price of a new game exclusive to the current generation consoles is around $ 60. Games such as the new version of Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls and Destruction All Stars, which will be released on the same day as PS5, will be the first games to come out at the new price point. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition will also be an expanded version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold abroad for $ 49.99.

PlayStation 5 starts to go on sale from September 12th. The US price of the game console was set at $ 499.99. The price of the digital version console without a disc drive will also be $ 399.99. Among the various games announced were Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy and a new God of War game.



