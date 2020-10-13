Details about Apple’s Mac sales revealed

New information has emerged regarding Apple’s worldwide Mac sales as of the third quarter of 2020. As understood from the sales amounts, Apple seems to have encountered a better sales amount compared to the previous periods. Globally increasing computer sales seem to have had a positive effect on Apple.

Mac sales increased in the third quarter of 2020

According to newly revealed information, Apple has shipped 5.5 million Mac models as of the third quarter of 2020. Currently, there is no information about which Mac model has how much shipping percentage.

It was known that 5.1 million shipments were made when compared with the previous year. In fact, Apple has shipped nearly half a million more computer models.

With the increasing shipment, its effective percentage in the market has also increased. However, it is possible to say that it is still behind the 8 percent level.

With these Mac sales on the list, Apple turns out to be the fourth name in the third quarter of 2020. Lenovo is in the first place. After that, Apple is on the list after the names HP and Dell. For comparison, it is possible to say that Lenovo shipped more than 18 million computers, the HP brand more than 15 million computers, and Dell more than 10 million computers during the same period.



